Tucked away in Ultimo, The Loft on Broadway is a chameleon of a venue.

By day, it’s a relaxed courtyard bar; by night, it transforms into an intimate hub for Sydney’s live music scene.

Its eclectic spaces, from the cozy Boardroom to the industrial-chic Upstairs Loft, pulse with energy.

This is where you discover future stars, with a lineup championing emerging artists across indie, rock, and electronic genres.

The vibe is unpretentious and communal. With friendly staff, affordable drinks, and a calendar packed with diverse gigs, it’s a place where music lovers genuinely connect.

This is where you come to feel Sydney’s beating musical heart.

Come for the discovery, stay for the rhythm.

The Loft on Broadway

📍 Building 9/15 Broadway, Ultimo NSW 2007