The WestWords/Ultimo Prize: shining a light on emerging writers from Western Sydney

WestWords and Ultimo Press have partnered to offer a new prize for emerging writers with “a connection to Western Sydney.”

The WestWords/Ultimo Prize is a new prize that shines a spotlight on the diversity of contemporary Australia, making it an essential platform for a new voice that’s emerging in Greater Western Sydney.

Nowhere is the experience of diverse culture more apparent than in Western Sydney. Home to 2.5 million people, Greater Western Sydney residents come from more than 170 countries and speak over 100 different languages, making for a rich and vibrant community that has many stories to tell.

The WestWords/Ultimo Prize is free to enter and open to emerging writers with a completed previously unpublished manuscript. They must have a connection to Western Sydney either personally, through their manuscript, or the subject matter they deal with and its relevance to the issues and concerns of the region.

WestWords/Ultimo Prize offers the winner $5000 prize money, a week at the Varuna Writer’s House, and a publication deal with Ultimo Press.

“Western Sydney, its stories and concerns, are a rich tapestry that exemplifies the forefront of new Australian writing,” said WestWords executive director Michael Campbell.

Ultimo publishing director Robert Watkins said:

“At Ultimo Press, we’re driven to be the home for the best new writing coming out of Australia — which is why we’re so excited to be working with WestWords to discover amazing new voices. We can’t wait to see what stories the WestWords/Ultimo Prize uncovers, and to share those new voices with readers everywhere.”

Entries for The WestWords/Ultimo Prize are open now and close on May 16.

