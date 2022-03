Warrnambool-raised, singer-songwriter Didirri is back with his first release since 2020, Begin Again.

Didirri is still making gorgeous, mellow slow-burners to be enjoyed by lovers and over-thinkers worldwide, and his latest track, Begin Again, proves he’s one of the best at his craft.

The track was released alongside a picturesque music video that has one of the greatest plot twists since The Sixth Sense.

Listen to Begin Again and watch the video below.