LISTEN: Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Girl Sports

Experience the nostalgia of noughties pop-punk with the new single from Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Girl Sports.

Canberran grunge-pop queens Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers give “a big middle finger to all the men that have treated us like we’re less than in the music industry,” with their new single Girl Sports.

With elements reminiscent of Britney Spears‘ Toxic, and entrancing soprano harmonies, this is one of Teen Jesus’ most exciting releases to date.

The four-piece have also announced a national tour and a five-track EP titled Pretty Good For A Girl Band, to be released on the 13th of May via Domestic La La.

Listen to Girl Sports below.