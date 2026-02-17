Manchester to honour Stone Roses’ bassist Mani with permanent mural

Manchester locals have just launched a crowdfunder to honour the late Stone Roses’ legend Mani.

The crowdfunder is proposing a massive mural of the icon Gary “Mani” Mounfield, who played as The Stone Roses’ bassist and later joined Primal Scream after the Roses’ breakup in 1996, where he stayed until 2011.

Mani is the man behind those opening notes on ‘I Wanna Be Adored’ and ‘Fools Gold’ – two of the most recognisable and iconic basslines of the era – and he lived and breathed his city of Manchester. Now, it’s their turn to give back to him.

Mani passed away in November from respiratory issues at age 63, and was laid to rest at a funeral at Manchester Cathedral, where hundreds of fans lined the streets while stars like Roses’ lead singer Ian Brown and Oasis’ Liam Gallagher carried his coffin.

In his eulogy, Brown said Mani was like a brother to him, and said there should be a campaign to put a “50ft gold statue of Mani in the city”.

He might’ve been shooting for the stars, but still, the crowds have listened, and Mancunians have already raised over £5000 for a permanent mural to be painted at a space picked out by Mani’s brother in Failsworth, the town on Manchester’s outskirts where Mani spent his youth.

It may not the the towering gold statue Ian had in mind, but it’s the thought that counts, anyway.

The cause is also supporting Maggie’s Centre in Manchester, a cancer charity which supported Mani and his wife Imedla while she underwent treatment, and will be receiving any extra cash that goes past the £10,000 goal.

Last month, Mani’s beloved team Manchester United donned custom jackets which read ‘Mani 1962-2025’, and before that, My Bloody Valentine dedicated their first tour in seven years to him, so it’s certain Mani left quite his mark on the world, and the mural is set to be his next proof.

Right now, there’s 40 days left to reach the 10k target, and it looks like they’re in good stead being over halfway already a few days into its launch.

The link to support the cause is here.