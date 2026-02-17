Hermitude announce new album and national tour

Do you feel the buzz, or is it just me?

Whether Christmas has come early or late is up to you, but we’re celebrating either way because Hermitude are dropping their first album in four years and it’s coming with a national tour, too.

They’ve cleverly titled the album – which is their eighth ever – Eight (because nonchalance is so in right now) and so far fans have got a taste of four tracks that are set to be joined by a bunch of others when the full-thing drops on Friday, April 17th.

Hermitude know exactly how to turn a room from just that into heaving dancefloors, and that’s exactly what the new album is designed to do, described as a genre-maxxing new chapter for the duo.

The tour kicks off with the folks up in Newcastle at Earp Distilling Co on Sunday, April 19th, just two days after the album’s release.

After that, the boys will take a small breather before locking in and heading to Cairns’ The Factory on May 2nd, The Gov in Adelaide on May 15th, Perth’s ICF Warehouse on May 16th, Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on May 22nd, Hobart’s Odeon on May 23rd, Sydney’s Metro Theatre on May 28th, and finally, finishing up at The Tivoli in Brisbane on May 20th.

Hermitude’s hosting their own little presale tomorrow, Wednesday, February 18th, at 10am local time, which you can have a go at by visiting their website and clicking the tour dates link.

If you’re feeling lucky and are fine to wait your turn with the rest of the punters, general on sale tickets will go up the next day, Thursday, February 19th, at that golden time of 10am, and you can find those in the exact same way.

And if you’re on the fence, you can check out their most recent 90s warehouse rave inspired single above, and you’ll probably be sold.