5 AI certificates you can get in 2026

Here are five Certificates that prove you can actually use AI tools.

At this point in time, most most people don’t need a full AI degree. But they do need to know how to get from idea – to finished thing without getting stuck halfway.

That’s where these certificates come in – they’re short, practical, and built around doing, not theory.

No one’s framing them on a wall next to a Bachelor’s, but in creative work, that’s not really the point anyway.

If you can move faster, make better work, and rely less on five other people to execute something – that’s the win.

Here are five AI certificates that actually hold up.

Google Vibe Coding Certificate

This is built for the idea person. Instead of learning to code properly (which, fair, takes time), this leans into describing what you want and letting AI handle the messy parts — setup, structure, debugging.

The term “vibe coding” came out of Andrej Karpathy’s orbit, and it’s basically become shorthand for building things without getting stuck in the weeds.

It won’t make you a developer, but it will get you from concept to something real a lot faster. Check it out here.

United Nations University + LinkedIn Responsible AI

This one’s less about making stuff, more about how you’re making it.

Where the data comes from, what’s fair use, how bias creeps in — all the questions that sit in the background until they suddenly don’t.

It’s a pretty easy way to show you’re not just throwing prompts at a wall and hoping for the best. Especially if you’re working with brands, artists, or anything public-facing.

Head here for more info.

Runway AI Creative Certification

From idea to video without a full production team. Runway’s become the go-to for quick-turn video — clips, visuals, even full music video-style edits if you know what you’re doing.

The certification walks through their tools properly, so you’re not just guessing your way through prompts. Think motion, scene building, basic editing — all in one place.

It’s especially useful if you’ve got ideas sitting there but no budget to shoot them. Head to Runway Academy (Also available via Class Central)

AI Generative AI Specialisation

This is the one that actually teaches you how to talk to these tools properly.

Not just “write a better prompt,” but how to structure things, refine outputs, and get repeatable results. It’s a bit more technical than the others, but still accessible.

If you’ve ever had a good idea and ended up with five average outputs instead, this helps fix that gap. Check it out here.

Adobe Firefly AI Certification

Adobe’s angle is pretty clear — make AI usable in real workflows.

Firefly is trained on licensed data, which matters if you’re doing client work or anything public. Less stress about where things came from, more focus on making something that looks good and ships.

It slots straight into existing design setups too, so you’re not learning from scratch.

Head to Adobe Certification Portal (Administered via Pearson VUE)

None of these replace a degree. They’re not meant to.

But they do something a degree often doesn’t — they make you faster right now. And in creative work, that’s usually the difference between an idea staying in your head or actually getting out into the world.