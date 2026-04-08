Ray Stevens fell and broke his neck – and still dropping a new album this week

The Country Hall of Famer is back home, in good spirits, and somehow still keeping release plans on track

Country music legend Ray Stevens has suffered a broken neck after a fall – but in a turn that feels very on-brand, he’s already back home and focused on new music.

The 87-year-old was injured on March 29 in the Nashville area, with news confirmed by his team on April 7. He was briefly hospitalised before being discharged, and is now recovering at home.

Despite the severity of the injury, the update is surprisingly positive. Stevens is said to be “fully mobile and in good spirits,” with doctors recommending he wear a neck brace for around four weeks while the fracture heals.

It comes less than a year after a mild heart attack and surgery in mid-2025 – making this latest setback part of a rough run health-wise.

Still, Stevens doesn’t seem interested in slowing down.

His new album Favorites Old & New is set to drop April 10 as planned. The 13-track release mixes classic standards with original material, sticking to the humour and traditional country sound that’s defined his decades-long career.

Fans have been encouraged to send well wishes as he recovers – though if this week is anything to go by, Stevens is already halfway back to business as usual.