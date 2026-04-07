Morgan Wallen’s 2026 Still The Problem Tour Setlist and Set Times

Here’s the setlist for Morgan Wallen’s Still The Problem Tour 2026 – and its stacked.

Morgan Wallen is currently embarking on his Still The Problem Tour 2026.

While his first major stadium date for this tour is scheduled for April 10, 2026, in Minneapolis, he recently performed a special “warm-up” set in Nashville on April 2, 2026, to launch his SiriusXM channel.

Based on that most recent performance and the 2025 tour it follows, here is the expected setlist:

Morgan Wallen Still The Problem Tour Setlist

The latest show leaned heavily into his I’m The Problem album while keeping the massive hits for the finale.

Don’t We (Opener)

I’m The Problem

I Got Better

Chasin’ You

20 Cigarettes

Dark Til Daylight

Love Somebody

Cover Me Up (Jason Isbell cover)

I’m A Little Crazy

TN

More Than My Hometown

Just In Case

I Had Some Help (Post Malone cover)

Sand In My Boots (Often performed as a piano duet with Ella Langley)

Last Night

Whiskey Glasses (Closer)

What to Expect for the Full 2026 Tour

Since the Nashville show was a smaller “channel launch” event, the full stadium tour starting later this week will likely expand this to 22–25 songs. Expected additions based on his recent rehearsal leaks and 2025 tour stats include:

Ain’t That Some (The high-energy opener from his 2025 run)

You Proof

Thinkin’ Bout Me

Up Down (Usually featuring support act Gavin Adcock or Zach John King)

Cowgirls

What I Want (A fan-favorite collaboration often performed with Ella Langley)

The Way I Talk (Frequently used as the final encore song)

Morgan Wallen Opening Acts for 2026

The lineup rotates depending on the city, but you can generally expect a mix of:

Thomas Rhett or HARDY (Direct Support)

Ella Langley or Brooks & Dunn

Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason, or Zach John King (Openers)

For the Still The Problem Tour 2026, Morgan Wallen is playing massive stadium shows with a deep roster of talent. Because these are stadium events, the doors open early, and there are typically three opening acts before Morgan takes the stage.

Based on the opening night in Minneapolis (April 10, 2026) and standard stadium logistics, here is the expected schedule:

Estimated Set Times

4:30 PM: Doors Open

5:15 PM – 5:45 PM: First Opener (e.g., Vincent Mason or Zach John King)

6:00 PM – 6:40 PM: Second Opener (e.g., Gavin Adcock or Ella Langley)

7:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Direct Support (e.g., Thomas Rhett, HARDY, or Brooks & Dunn)

8:30 PM – 9:00 PM: Morgan Wallen

11:00 PM: Curfew/Show Ends

Important Logistics to Note

Rotating Lineups: Wallen’s direct support changes almost every night. For example, if you are seeing him in Minneapolis, Friday features Thomas Rhett, while Saturday features HARDY. Check your specific date to see who is playing the “main” opening slot.

The “Walk-Out”: Morgan Wallen signature stadium entrance usually happens about 5–10 minutes before the first song. If you want to see the hype video and his walk through the tunnels, make sure you are in your seat by 8:50 PM.

Early Merch: Most stadiums (like U.S. Bank Stadium) are opening external “Merch Trucks” as early as 12:00 PM on show days. This is your best bet if you want to avoid the massive lines inside the concourse.

Pro Tip: Since this is a stadium tour, security lines can be brutal. Aim to be through the gates by 6:30 PM if you want to catch the main support acts and avoid the 8:00 PM “rush” of fans arriving just for Morgan.