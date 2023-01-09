Spacey Jane team up with BENEE for new version of ‘Lots of Nothing’

Spacey Jane have kicked off 2023 with a treat for their fans: a new version of ‘Lots of Nothing’ featuring a verse from New Zealand viral sensation BENEE.

After a packed Summer of live performances to adoring crowds at Spilt Milk, Falls, Heaps Good and Lost Paradise Festival, Spacey Jane have continued their charge into 2023 with Lots of Nothing (feat. BENEE).

Originally released as the lead single to their second album Here Comes Everybody back in 2021, Lots of Nothing quickly became one of the Freemantle natives’ most popular and successful tracks, landing number 3 in triple j’s Hottest 100 last year.

The new version, released today, marks the band’s first-ever collaboration and features punchier, poppier production courtesy of Kon Kersting in addition to a dreamy new verse from BENEE.

“We’re so excited to have BENEE on this track! We’ve been fans of Stella for a long time and ever since we played together on Laneway (way back in 2020) she’s been a dream collab for me,” says Spacey Jane frontman Caleb Harper.

“Stella really took the lead on her verse, it’s new territory for us so we were lucky to have something we were really happy with from the start. It’s so cool to see a song that I wrote over two years ago have new life breathed into it like this. We hope you like it as much as we do!”

Lots of Nothing (feat. BENEE) is available now on all major music streaming services.