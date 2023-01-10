The Tivoli launches 35-year anniversary concert series featuring Thundamentals and Meg Mac

The ENCORE concert series spans six months in celebration of the three decades since The Tivoli first opened its doors.

The Tivoli has announced ENCORE, a brand-new concert series launched in celebration of the iconic Brisbane venue’s 35-year anniversary. ENCORE will take place across seven dates from January 14 to July 21, with a new artist taking the renowned Tivoli stage some three decades since it first opened to the public. The ENCORE lineup is unique to the venue in that each act has performed at The Tivoli throughout their respective careers.

The ENCORE lineup is led by Blue Mountains hip-hop group Thundamentals, who will take to the stage as a two-piece for the first time following the departure of founding bandmate Tuka late last year. They’re joined on the bill by Sydney songstress Meg Mac, who will be touring her third studio album Matter of Time, which arrived last September. Jeremy Oxley-led pop group Sunnyboys round-out ENCORE’s first three entrants.

Elsewhere, the concert series will host rock mainstays Cog, and Melbourne quintet The Smith Street Band. The latter act and Don’t Waste Your Anger singers released their sixth studio album, Life After Football, in November of last year. ENCORE’s lineup is finalised by former Australian Crawl bandmate James Reyne — who’ll share the stage with Ella Hooper — and folk rock trio The Waifs. Senior Producer of ENCORE, Madison Stevenson, spoke of the lineup in a press statement.

“ENCORE is a celebration of the artists and performances that have established The Tivoli as the beating heart of Brisbane’s live music scene”, Stevenson said. “The program features a hand-picked selection of artists and musicians that form the deep musical heritage of The Tivoli. Each artist has been a catalyst for some of the greatest moments that have taken place within the venue.”

Each lineup act arrives on the ENCORE program in support of recent releases. Sunnyboys’ Tivoli performance will not only mark their first as a reunited band since a 21-year hiatus, but will also coincide with their last-ever The Farewell tour. Meanwhile, The Waifs’ show will celebrate their 30th year as a band, while Thundamentals will perform tracks from their just-released album All This Life.

Scroll down the full ENCORE music program in celebration of the The Tivoli’s 35-year anniversary. Find tickets below:

Thundamentals – Sat 14 January 2023 – GA Standing 18+ Only – Ticketmaster

Cog (The Other Festival) – Sat 28 January 2023 – GA Standing 18+ Only – Ticketmaster

Sunnyboys – Sat 11 February 2023 – GA Standing 18+ Only – Ticketmaster

The Smith Street Band – Fri 24 March 2023 – GA Standing 18+ Only – Ticketmaster

Meg Mac – Fri 12 May 2023 – GA Standing 18+ Only – Ticketmaster

James Reyne with Ella Hooper – Thu 1 & Fri 2 June 2023 – Reserved Seating & GA Standing – Ticketmaster

The Waifs – Fri 21 July 2023 – GA Standing 18+ Only – Ticketmaster