OneFour founder ‘Lekks’ returns to New Zealand and performs his first gig after being deported

OneFour Salec ‘Lekks’ Sua performs in New Zealand after being deported from Australia for violently attacking two men in 2019.

A video has emerged on Instagram of the moment Salec ‘Lekks’ Sua – a founding member of the Western Sydney Drill group OneFour was welcomed back to New Zealand by fellow rapper Magalogo after being deported from Australia.

Hours after he landed back on NZ soil, Lekka wasted no time in getting back into the scene, where he joined Magalogo onstage performing to hundreds of OneFour fans as part of the Bay Dreams festival in Tauranga.

Magalogo encouraged fans to rap along so their voices are heard by New Zealand Immigration and NSW Police, saying ‘I’m going to need you to rap that s**t so that my brothers can hear it all the way back home, and so that the New Zealand Immigration and the NSW Police can know that no matter how many chains you put on our hands and restrictions you put on the game, we’re still here to shut this motherf***ing s**t down’.

The founding member of the popular Mt Druitt-based group – has posted a comment saying he was ‘back in action’ and has previously shared that he was ‘remorseful’ and urged others to not follow in his steps.

Lekks served 4.5 years behind bars for the brutal attack of two men in Carousel Inn – a pub in Sydney’s western suburb of Rooty Hill in 2018.

The rapper’s visa in Australia was cancelled in June 2020, after being granted parole, where was moved to a detention centre in 2021 where he remained up until he was returned to New Zealand by Australian Border Force.

Remaining OneFour members J Emz and Spenny continued to run the band down Under while their mates were locked up, releasing debut EP ‘Against All Odds’ in 2020.