The “world’s smallest nightclub” opens in Madrid

Touted as the “smallest nightclub in the world” and measuring just one square metre, the Teledisko has now opened in Madrid.

Fitting up to three friends and equipped with a jukebox, strobe lighting, fog machines and a disco ball, the Teledisko allows users to party to popular songs including ABBA’s Dancing Queen, Rhianna’s Umbrella and Aqua’s Barbie Girl.

These tiny nightclubs, resemble phone boxes and work similarly to a photo booth. Users insert a coin and then select a song that lasts for three minutes. For an extra price users can print photos or download a video of their experience directly to their phone.

Teledisko is a German company and Madrid’s Teledisko is the first to open overseas. The original ‘pink’ Teledisko is located inside Kater Blau on Holzmarktstrasse and can be used when the venue is open. Four more of these tiny night clubs are scattered around Berlin, including the Gold Teledisko at the RAW Area, Revalerstr, which is open 24/7.

Though there’s sadly no news of when these tiny nightclubs will arrive in other countries, Teledisko offers three mobile nightclubs which are available for hire and can be shipped to events worldwide.