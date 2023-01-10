A far-right Norwegian metal band’s Australian tour has been cancelled

Southern Extremeties Productions has announced the cancellation of the Norwegian metal band Taake’s joint tour with Akhlys, citing “reasons beyond our control”.

This comes only five years after Taake cancelled ten North American tour dates amid resurfacing anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic accusations and protests from left-wing activist group Antifa.

Controversies surrounding the band date back to 2007, when lead singer Hoest (Ørjan Stedjeberg) performed in Germany with a swastika painted on his chest. Though the band later described the incident as a one-time lapse in judgement, Hoest performed in 2013 wearing a shirt containing anti-Islamic iconography.

American black metal band Akhlys, who were due to support Taake on the tour, have also faced accusations of far-right sympathies. Though the band itself does not promote far-right, anti-Muslim or anti-Semitic views in their lyrics, founding member Kyle Spanswick has been open about his own far-right ties and, according to The Guardian, allegedly posed for photographs alongside people wearing Nazi paraphernalia.

Prior to Southern Extremeties’ announcement, the proposed tour had faced backlash, with two venues pulling out of hosting the event: Adelaide’s Enigma Bar and Sydney University’s Manning Bar.

In response to the cancellation, Australia’s Anti-Defamation Commission chairman, Dvir Abramovich, told The Herald Sun that “while we welcome the cancellation, we’re disappointed the promoters organised the tour.”

Southern Extremeties Productions apologised to disappointed fans and have assured ticket holders they will receive a full refund from their ticketing company.