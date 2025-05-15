Melbourne’s Temple of Endless Nights
You haven’t truly experienced Melbourne nightlife until you’ve stumbled out of Revolver Upstairs at midday on a Sunday, blinking into the sunlight like a vampire, while Chapel Street’s brunch crowd judges your life choices.
Affectionately known as Revs, this Prahran institution isn’t just a club—it’s a rite of passage.
Since 1999, its sticky floors, vintage couches, and infamous DJ cage have hosted marathon parties that bleed from Friday night straight through to Monday morning.
The vibe? A lawless yet weirdly wholesome chaos where techno purists, rave casualties, and after-hours stragglers collide under a haze of strobe lights and questionable decisions.
The sound system is legendary, having thumped beats from icons like Fatboy Slim and The Avalanches.
But Revs’ real magic lies in its stories: the time a turkey was lobbed into the smoking area, the couch-surfing dancefloor antics, or the mythical Techno Viking bouncer who allegedly pardoned bans with a shoe-licking ritual.
Pro tip: Pace yourself. Revs doesn’t close—you do.
Revolver Upstairs
📍 229 Chapel St, Prahran
🔗 revolverupstairs.com.au