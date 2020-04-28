The Smith Street Band earn first ARIA #1 with ‘Don’t Waste Your Anger’

Congrats to The Smith Street Band who have just landed a number 1 spot on the ARIA album charts for their fifth record, Don’t Waste Your Anger. The band’s hard work has finally paid off, earning them their first ARIA #1 album.

The Smith Street Band are set to play Happy Mag’s fortnightly Pyjama Jam this coming Friday (May 1st), featuring live-streamed sets from fellow Australian artists including Le Shiv, Crocodylus, Le Pie, Johnny Hunter, Tuppaware Party, Roy Irwin and Dying Adolescence.

Pyjama Jam is not to be missed this Friday with The Smith Street Band headlining, hot off landing their first ARIA #1 album.

The Smith Street Band’s fifth album, Don’t Waste Your Anger, was originally set for release in June but a digital release of the album was brought forward and made available after lockdown measures were put in place. Released exclusively as a digital release on April 17, the record is still yet to come out on physical formats (set for June 5th).

“We are over the moon to have achieved our first ever number 1 album! Thank you so much to everyone who listened!” says lead singer, Will Wagner.

The album was recorded, completely DIY by bass player Fitzy at the band’s own Bush House Studios in regional Victoria, which is completely off-grid. It was released through The Smith Street Band’s own label, Pool House Records, so it should hopefully generate some income for the band while they are left out of work playing live shows. As all the music venues and pubs remain closed indefinitely, the Victorian band are uncertain of when they’ll be able to tour the new album.

It’s The Smith Street Band’s second album in the ARIA Top 1o in recent months. Recorded at the iconic Brisbane venue, Live At The Triffid was released exclusively on Bandcamp, coming in at #4 on the ARIA album chart in March of this year.

<a href="http://thesmithstreetband.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-the-triffid">Live At The Triffid by The Smith Street Band</a>

The Smith Street Band are on the bill for Happy’s third Pyjama Jam gig, live-streaming this Friday arvo (May 1) from 6-8pm. The brilliant lineup also includes performances by Le Shiv, Crocodylus, Le Pie, Johnny Hunter, Tuppaware Party, Roy Irwin and Dying Adolescence. Hopefully, we’ll catch a track from Don’t Waste Your Anger on Friday. See you all then!

Don’t Waste Your Anger is available for pre-order with a physical release date on June 5. Until then, stream the album in its entirety below:

The gig goes live at 6pm AEST on Friday, May 1st. Stay in the know by attending our Facebook event.

Lineup

The Smith Street Band

Le Shiv

Crocodylus

Le Pie

Johnny Hunter

Tuppaware Party

Roy Irwin

Dying Adolescence

Live on Happy Mag’s Facebook

Friday, May 1st

From 6pm AEST

RSVP