Immerse yourself in Sydney’s live music scene at The Vanguard, Newtown’s iconic venue.

This intimate space, known for its stellar acoustics, attracts a diverse range of acts. From bluesy crooners to indie darlings, The Vanguard fosters a sense of discovery for music lovers. They even host burlesque shows and author talks, keeping the atmosphere fresh and exciting. Grab a pre-gig pizza or a creative cocktail and prepare for a memorable night.

(02) 9557 5011.

The Vanguard: 42 King St, Newtown NSW 2042.

