Newtown’s Pleasure Club isn’t your average bar. Hidden on Wilson St, it’s a late-night playground

Descend the stairs and enter a world of plush booths and a buzzing atmosphere. Live music is king here, with a lineup ranging from rock to soul. Their innovative cocktails are a must-try, each a delicious adventure. Head down to the basement bar for a plush retreat, perfect for unwinding with friends over a game of pool.

Pleasure Club boasts the first 4am closing time in Newtown over a century, making it a haven for night owls. It’s a place where artistic expression thrives, boundaries blur, and the night unfolds in a tapestry of music, innovative drinks, and the city’s infectious rhythm.

6 Wilson St (02) 8317 3057

Pleasure Club Website

