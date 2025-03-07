Sometimes, the best things happen when you least expect them.

Tom Thum and Paulina’s Focus on Me, began as a spontaneous Instagram jam session that turned into something that has not only captivated 1.4 million viewers but also resulted in a track that’s set to shake up your Friday.

Released in Jan, this single is everything you want in a collaboration: effortless, raw, and full of soul.

Tom Thum, known for his beatboxing mastery, and Paulina, with her hauntingly beautiful voice, have created a track that’s as live and unfiltered as it gets.

It’s spontaneous, it’s real, and it’s profoundly cool.

From the moment you hit play, you’re immersed in the palpable connection between these two, as they fuse escapism with vulnerability in a way that feels entirely authentic.

Paulina’s already a rising star, having taken out the ‘Youth Award’ at the Queensland Music Awards, and Tom’s TEDx performance remains the most-viewed of all time.

Together, they’ve crafted a song that hits deep — a reminder that connection, in all its forms, is what truly matters.

