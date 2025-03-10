Montell Fish Is Bringing ‘The Dream Deer Tour’ to Aus This May

Montell Fish brings his immersive, electronic-laced performances back to Australia for May 2025.

Montell Fish is heading back to Australia in May 2025, bringing his signature blend of dreamy soundscapes, raw emotion, and introspective lyricism to the stage.

Off the back of his latest album CHARLOTTE, the NYC-based artist continues to push boundaries—this time digging into themes of faith, fame, and the push-and-pull of love with some of his most experimental work yet.

If you caught his 2022 album JAMIE—which Billboard called a “gallery of unfiltered desperation”—or his recent COLORS performance of Don’t You Love Me?, you already know Fish has a way of turning heartbreak into something deeply immersive. The Dream Deer Tour is set to be no different, bringing his hypnotic sound to some of the country’s best venues.

TOUR DATES:

Fri 9 May – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane (Licensed All Ages)

Sat 10 May – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne (18+)

Sun 11 May – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne (18+)

Tue 13 May – Enmore Theatre, Sydney (Licensed All Ages)

Frontier Member Presale

Starts: Wed 12 Mar, 10am (local time)

Ends: 47 hours later, or until tickets run out

Presale code: HZ8171775

General On Sale

Starts: Fri 14 Mar, 10am (local time)

(Limit: 10 tickets per transaction)

Montell Fish’s live shows are nothing short of cathartic, so expect a night that’s equal parts intimate, haunting, and totally unforgettable. Tickets won’t last—grab yours while you can here.