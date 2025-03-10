King Charles III Drops His Own Playlist – Turns Out He’s Into Reggae

Ever wondered what the royal family spins behind palace doors? No? Well, King Charles III is here to tell you anyway

To mark Commonwealth Day on March 10, His Majesty unleashed his very own playlist on Apple Music, and it’s an unexpected mix of reggae legends, pop royalty, and vintage crooners.

Titled His Majesty King Charles III’s Playlist, the selection includes tracks from Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue, and Grace Jones.

“Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me,” Charles, 76, said in a video message on March 7. “It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places. But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits.”

Among the standout picks? Bob Marley & The Wailers’ “Could You Be Loved,” Kylie Minogue’s infectious “The Loco-Motion,” and Grace Jones’ smooth take on “La Vie En Rose.” There’s also Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” (yes, you read that right), Diana Ross’ “Upside Down,” and a splash of Michael Bublé for a little slow-dance.

The playlist’s reveal coincided with an Apple Music 1 special, The King’s Music Room, where Charles shared personal anecdotes about some of his chosen artists. He kicked things off with Bob Marley, reminiscing about meeting the reggae icon back in the day. “Bob Marley would have been 80 this year,” he noted. “I remember when he came to London to perform when I was much younger, and I met him at some event … that marvellous, infectious energy of course he had, but also his deep sincerity and his profound concern for his community.”

The full playlist is now live on Apple Music for all who wish to soundtrack their lives like royalty. Will this change how we see King Charles? Probably not. But at least we now know he’s got a soft spot for a reggae groove and a solid pop banger.