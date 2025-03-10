Pokémon Shaped Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Sold At Auction

A Flamin’ Hot Cheeto shaped like the Pokémon character Charizard has sold for a jaw-dropping $87,840 at auction, becoming one of the most expensive snack food items ever sold. Dubbed the “Cheetozard,” this 3-inch crunchy collectible sparked a bidding war at Goldin auction house, drawing 60 competitive bids before the final hammer fell.

The extraordinary price—a $72,000 winning bid plus buyer’s premium—highlights the surging market for unconventional collectibles that blend pop culture, viral social media appeal, and nostalgia. The unique Cheeto was transformed into a proper collectible by being mounted on a custom Pokémon card and sealed in a protective display case.

The Cheetozard’s distinctive dragon-like shape captured the imagination of both Pokémon enthusiasts and collectors looking for unique investments, demonstrating how items at the intersection of gaming culture and everyday snack foods can achieve remarkable value in today’s auction marketplace.