Vega Delanova chats Limerance, crushing in the digital age, and how shoegaze meets pop

We talk Limerance with singer-songwriter, producer, engineer, and all-around visionary Vega Delanova

Vega Delanova’s latest EP Limerance dives deep into the blurry lines of digital and physical relationships, captured through atmospheric shoegaze and modern pop sensibilities.

Based in Miami, Delanova brings a fresh, introspective approach to the genre, weaving intricate textures of distortion, clarity, and heartfelt lyrics.

Influenced by artists like Ethel Cain and Elliott Smith, he crafts a sound that’s both emotionally raw and sonically expansive.

Here, we chat about his creative process, the influence of digital spaces, and the art of capturing fleeting connections that only exist in our heads.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?



VEGA DELANOVA: Enjoying release day, a lot of things lined up last minute to make it smooth.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from. What do you love about it?



VEGA DELANOVA: Miami, I love the beach and food there.

HAPPY: What are three tracks you’ve had on repeat recently?



VEGA DELANOVA: Rex Laurent – Coinstar, Caroline Polachek – Pretty In Possible, Bhad Bhabie – Ms. Whitman.

HAPPY: Your new EP Limerance explores the theme of relationships that exist purely in imagination – what personal experiences influenced your decision to focus on this particular aspect of modern connection?



VEGA DELANOVA: Having a crush and making up scenarios in my head of what it would be like to date them. Online platforms that connect strangers who only exist on your phone.

HAPPY: You’ve mentioned artists like Ethel Cain and Elliott Smith as influences – how did you balance their different approaches to emotional vulnerability while developing your own sonic identity?



VEGA DELANOVA: I love the tone and texture of their voices and recordings. It feels like a hug. I tried to come up with good melodies and write lyrics that reflected things I was going through at the time. Relationships, grief, and life.

HAPPY: As both the engineer and producer of this project, how did your technical background influence your creative decisions, particularly in the way you approached distortion and clarity?



VEGA DELANOVA: I approached a traditional method when recording guitars to recreate the tones of early shoegaze bands like My Bloody Valentine. Lots of layers allow for a big sound while maintaining clarity. I produced peaks and tension in some of the writing to draw out the contrast from cleaner tones to a more granular texture in the distorted sounds.

HAPPY: Could you talk about your collaboration with Babyghost on the opening track – what made them the right artist to help set the tone for the EP?



VEGA DELANOVA: This track was something I had lying around for a minute which I loved the riff but had no vocals. We had previously collaborated on another track and they just get it, I don’t need to direct the vibe. A true talent and friend.

HAPPY: You use the term “brainrot” to describe some of the themes in your work – could you elaborate on what this means to you and how you translated that concept into sound?



VEGA DELANOVA: Being terminally online and getting niche references. The spoken word bit on Make Believe touches on our modern-day media consumption, endless scrolling, the meme-ification of everything. Music is usually the background now when promoting content. I embrace it and try to just make music and art in this digital space.

Check out Vega Delanova’s total mood of a Morning House Set above (thank us later)

HAPPY: The project seems to negotiate the space between virtual and physical connections. Has creating this EP changed your own relationship with digital spaces and online interactions?



VEGA DELANOVA: Yes, I have been lucky to find a local community in real life. That feeling really can’t be replaced. I think we need it now more than ever. I’m online a little less these days but what can I say I’m a fan.

HAPPY: Your work blends shoegaze with contemporary elements – what aspects of traditional shoegaze did you feel were most important to preserve, and where did you feel free to innovate?



VEGA DELANOVA: Guitar was always important to keep the reminiscent feeling and nostalgia in the chords and distortion. I was able to push it more in drum production and vocals that were inspired by hyper-pop vocal production and dance music.

HAPPY: And finally, what makes you Happy?

VEGA DELANOVA: A good coffee or matcha.