ALIA and Mark Fox Release ‘Kinda Mad’ Acoustic Version with Official Music Video

ALIA has released an acoustic release of‘Kinda Mad,’ accompanied by an official music video filmed by PauseRecordFilms

ALIA strips it back with a raw, intimate acoustic take on Kinda Mad, swapping club-ready euphoria for something more soul-baring.

Originally a pulsing tech-house cut co-produced with London-based DJ and producer Mark Fox, the track now gets a fresh rework—ditching the beat drop for emotive vocals and stripped-back instrumentation.

Fox trades synths for rhythmic guitar, while ALIA’s vocals take center stage, floating with an echoing, atmospheric warmth.

The accompanying video, shot by PauseRecordFilms, captures the track’s live energy, adding another layer of depth to an already deeply personal release.

More than just a song, Kinda Mad carries a message. ALIA describes it as “for the world’s freedom fighters, the thinkers, the workers, the revolutionists, the philosophers, the humanitarians, the journalists, the artists, the scientists, the healers, the refugees, the human… this is for you.” It’s an anthem for resilience and change, delivered with the kind of passion that makes ALIA such a compelling artist.

A true musical nomad, ALIA’s heritage—Danish, Moroccan, Egyptian, and English/Irish—feeds into an eclectic artistry that defies genre and gender norms.

Their androgynous, non-binary presence is magnetic, earning praise from industry heavyweights.

BBC Radio 1 & 6 Music’s Kit Roberts says ALIA “blows me away every time,” while IGGY MAGAZINE calls them “a sensitive artist who transmits pure emotion through sound.”

Their live résumé is just as stacked, with performances across London’s most coveted venues—The House of KOKO, Soho House, The Camden Club—and festival slots at Secret Garden Party and Original Culture Festival.

ALIA continues to push boundaries, crafting music that resonates both in the club and in intimate acoustic settings.

Meanwhile, Fox’s background is steeped in festival culture, from growing up at Glastonbury to forming an electronic-acoustic band before diving headfirst into tech-house production.

His collaboration with ALIA bridges both worlds, fusing the rawness of live instrumentation with electronic sensibilities.

This acoustic take on Kinda Mad proves that ALIA doesn’t need a thumping bassline to make an impact—their voice and presence do the heavy lifting.

The stripped-back approach highlights a different side of their artistry, one that thrives on vulnerability as much as it does on club-ready energy.

Check out the music video below and let yourself sink into it.