Best Events and Gigs Coming Your Way in August, September, and October

Australia is set to explode with some of the best live music, festivals, and events known to man, over the coming months.

From Brisbane’s vibrant music scene to Sydney’s tech and culture extravaganza, there’s something for everyone.

Queensland

Greaser – August

Brisbane’s Greaser, is set to ignite this August with a scorching lineup of live music. From the indie rock vibes of Sunbound to the punk energy of Fangz, there’s something for everyone.

Don’t miss special events like Winter Sessions and Ekka Eve celebrations, featuring local favourites and exciting newcomers. With a packed calendar of gigs, Greaser is the best place to be for music lovers in August.

So grab your mates and head to Fortitude Valley for a night of unforgettable live music.

BIGSOUND 2024 3 – 6 September

BIGSOUND, is back and better than ever. From networking brunches to dynamic showcases, this year’s lineup is set to be a game-changer.

International House at the newly revamped Marquee Bar will host global acts like Taiwan Beats, Splitworks ASIA Takeover, and the Manitoba Music Showcase, featuring a stunning array of First Nations musicians.

Highlights include the ASIA Pop Breakfast celebrating Live Nation’s Asia Pop Live Report, the JMC Academy Showcase, and the BIGSOUND Sunset Cruise presented by Untitled Group.

Get ready for a mix of parties, performances, and discussions that make BIGSOUND an unmissable event for industry professionals and music lovers alike.

Rhythm & The Reef 2024 – 5 October

Set for October 5th at Mackay Botanic Gardens Amphitheatre, Rhythm & The Reef is set to deliver great vibes and stunning scenery.

The lineup features Bliss N Eso, Skegss, Thelma Plum, Sneaky Sound System, and Allday, plus rising stars like Giant Palms and Jonte.

Beyond the music, the festival supports community initiatives, with partnerships for homeless outreach programs and stunning artworks funded by the Regional Arts Development Fund.

Newcastle

Crafted Beer Festival – 16 November

Newcastle is set to be the next stop for the popular Crafted Beer Festival. The event, previously exclusive to the Gold Coast, is bringing a massive lineup of breweries, spirits, and food to the Newcastle Foreshore on Saturday, November 16th.

Expect a day of endless tastings with over 300 brews from local and national favourites like Stone & Wood, Yulli’s Brews, and Balter. Seltzer lovers can indulge in options from Fellr and Brookvale Union, while spirit enthusiasts can explore the offerings of Granddad Jack’s Craft Distillery.

The festival isn’t just about drinks. Get your taste buds tingling with gourmet burgers, pasta, and Spanish cuisine. Enjoy live music featuring headliners Children Collide and the energetic Hot Potato Band, while relaxing with beer yoga or exploring the Local’s Lane showcasing Newcastle’s own brewing talent.

Early bird tickets are on sale now, so grab your mates and get ready for a day of good brews, great food, and live music.

Sydney

SXSW Sydney – 14 – 20 October

SXSW Sydney might boast a coveted lineup of gigs, films, and conferences, but the heart of the festival truly beats at Tumbalong Park. This is where you really know you are at SXSW Sydney. And the best part? Most events here are FREE.

From October 14-20, Sydney’s Tumbalong Park transforms into a creative hub with world-class activations, inspiring talks, tech demos, and live music.

Don’t miss “+91 Calling!” on October 20, showcasing Indian creative culture with genres spanning hip-hop, pop, R&B, and neo-classical.

Ben Gillies from Silverchair, Johannes Saam, and Tushar Apte will unite for a live demonstration session on the Main Stage.

Highlights include The Dome stage featuring talks and meet & greets, the Innovation Showcase, and a special screening of “The Endless Summer” followed by an afterparty with BALTHVS and Touch Sensitive.

Plus, experience interactive activations from brand partners like Commbank, Zeekr, and The Growth Distillery.

Chad Lawson Tour – 13 – 19 October

Modern classical music composer Chad Lawson brings his relaxed, meditative tracks to Australia in October. Catch him in Brisbane on October 13, Sydney on October 16, and Melbourne on October 19.

Lawson will also join SXSW Sydney for a fireside chat, offering a breathwork experience and insights into his compositional process.

Listen Out 2024 27 Sept – 6 Oct

This September and October, Listen Out brings a stellar lineup to Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, and Sydney. Headliners include 21 Savage, Skepta, Flo Milli, Lil Tjay, John Summit, Sub Focus, and Jessie Reyez. With dedicated Grand Final viewing areas and a spotlight on local talent, Listen Out is set to be the year’s hottest musical gig of the year.

Listen In Adelaide

Adelaide gets its own slice of the action on September 29 with Listen In, featuring a similarly impressive lineup.

Tickets and More Info

Tickets for these events are selling fast, so don’t delay. Whether you’re in Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle, or elsewhere, make sure to secure your spot for these incredible gigs and festivals. Visit the event websites for more details and to grab your tickets. Get ready to experience the best of live music and entertainment Australia has to offer!