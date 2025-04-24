Dansonfest is Back for 2025 to Celebrate Canberra’s Thriving Punk Scene

Punk lives in Canberra: Dansonfest 2025 brings punk-rock, party, and passion

Canberra’s beloved punk festival, Dansonfest, returns to The Baso this Saturday 26 April with a killer lineup headlined by Naarm/Melbourne legends Bodyjar and Press Club.

But beyond the big names, the festival is a testament to the city’s tight-knit, passionate music community—one that’s well worth travelling for.

Born in 2014 as a tribute to late local punk rock legend Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Sofer-Schreiber (The Ginger Ninja), Dansonfest has become a rallying point for Canberra’s music scene.

After a hiatus, its 2024 revival was a heartfelt reunion, and this year cements its place as an annual punk pilgrimage.

With support from the Australian Government’s Revive Live initiative, the festival showcases both legacy acts and fresh voices, proving Canberra’s live music culture is alive and kicking.

Bodyjar—back in the ACT after a six-year absence—will tear through classics like ‘Not The Same’ from their New Rituals album, while Press Club’s Natalie Foster brings her seismic energy ahead of their forthcoming album, To All The Ones That I Love.

But the undercard is just as exciting, featuring DIY heroes from Wollongong (Steel City All-Stars), Sydney (Nerdlinger, Modus Fire), and Newcastle (Boudicca, Local Resident Failure).

Locally, rising stars like Nelly Nova (Mel Sullivan of Box Dye) and First Nations-led Sketch Method highlight the scene’s new guard, while Lamexcuse and SUperbestfrienDS (a mashup of Super Best Friends and SUDS) tap into Nicky’s legacy.

Forget the politicians and roundabouts—Canberra’s real energy lives in its thriving punk scene, where intimate venues like The Baso and The Polish Club fuel a DIY spirit that punches way above its weight.

The city’s tight-knit community of musicians and fans has long made it a cult favourite for touring bands, offering the kind of rowdy, personal shows that bigger cities often lack.

More than just a gig, it’s a reunion, a tribute, and a testament to Canberra’s enduring live music culture—where out-of-towners quickly learn that CBR’s small-but-mighty scene is one of Australia’s best-kept secrets.

Whether it’s homegrown heroes, rising stars, or interstate acts making the pilgrimage, Dansonfest proves that Canberra’s punk heart beats loudest when it’s shared.

Canberra’s punk spirit thrives in its intimacy—bands and fans share stages, stories, and pints.

Don’t miss out, get your tickets here and check out the Facebook event here.

Give the Dansonfest 2025 playlist a listen below.