Layla Kay chats ‘Supervillain’, imperfection, and “writing what is real for me”

“In the wrong relationship we are all capable of being the villain,” Layla Kay tells us, “sometimes it’s a matter of perception.”

Last month, we got swept up in the glittery pop-rock of Layla Kay’s latest single ‘Supervillian’.

Brimming with 80s and 90s nostalgia, catchy guitar melodies and a vast vocal range, the track sees the Brisbane musician question whether she’s the hero or the villain in a relationship, before landing somewhere in the middle.

“I think it’s about being honest with yourself and who you want to be,” Layla told us of ‘Supervillain’ in a new interview, “and acknowledging accountability through music feels like a nice form of self-reflection.”

Below, Layla swings by Happy Mag to dish on all things songwriting, teaching music to kids, and the one moment she knew she “wanted to sing and write songs.”

Catch our full interview with Layla below, and scroll down to listen to her single ‘Supervillain’.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

LAYLA KAY: Today I’m teaching music to kindergarteners, for a music and movement class I run in Brisbane.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you live, what do you love about it?

LAYLA KAY: I live in Brisbane. I love our connection to the outdoors, with close proximity to beaches and mountains. It’s lovely when you enjoy nature.

HAPPY: As a Queensland musician, do you think your surroundings and upbringing influence your music, and how do you stay connected to your roots while pursuing a wider audience?

LAYLA KAY: I grew up in a rainforest area on the Sunshine Coast, listening to a lot of music from the 60’s and 70’s. I learned to play guitar and I managed to land a gig at The Woodford Folk Festival when I was 12.

I heard the local music and realised how many wonderful musicians we have in Queensland. I think music helps to transport people around the world, no matter where you are.

I think the environment might influence the music we create, but ultimately what we make is an expression of what’s inside.

HAPPY: What’s the earliest memory you have of music making an impact on your life, and how did that shape your journey as an artist?

LAYLA KAY: When I was young (5 or 6) I saw a black and white video of Roy Orbison singing Pretty Woman and was mesmerised by the music and his mellifluous voice.

It was a really simple video, just an amazing musician. I knew I wanted to sing and write songs after that.

HAPPY: What inspired you to explore the idea of supervillains in your latest single, and do you think you’re the hero or villain of your own story?

LAYLA KAY: I loved the idea of exploring a toxic relationship, something with contemporary social relevance, through the lens of warped morality and themes of heroes and villains.

The notion of right and wrong is explored often in popular culture, so this was a way to shift the perspective and acknowledge the reality of imperfection in all individuals.

I think in the wrong relationship we are all capable of being the villain, sometimes it’s a matter of perception. It’s easy to feel like the hero with the right person.

HAPPY: Your sound is heavily influenced by 90s pop-rock. What is it about that era that speaks to you?

LAYLA KAY: I actually think it started because during the 90’s I was listening to music from the 60’s and exploring music that wasn’t being made in my time.

I feel I might have missed it while it was happening. I wanted to go back and look into the 90’s sounds and explore that. I enjoy raw music, when you can hear the guitar pick hitting the guitar. It’s authentic and emotional, I love that.

HAPPY: The guitar work on “Supervillain” is infectious and gritty. Can you tell us about your guitar-playing process and inspirations?

LAYLA KAY: I write all of my songs on guitar or keyboards, but the Supervillain guitar hook I heard in my mind, while I was rocking my 6 month old back to sleep.

Sometimes I sing little hooks throughout the day and sing them into a voice memo, before getting to an instrument.

I think there are 191 multitracks on Supervillain and a lot of the initial layers came from my husband Richard, who created the bass line and played guitar with me on the demo. Then the gritty rock guitars are my producer Ady, from Hit The Road Music Studio.

HAPPY: Can you discuss your approach to songwriting and exploring complex themes in your music?

LAYLA KAY: I try to write what is real for me and sometimes writers explore share experiences in cryptic ways, either to avoid vulnerability or to make lyrics fit into a musical framework.

I like to explore the connection between reality and fantasy, romance and human relationships are a small part of that. It’s easily relatable.

HAPPY: The song’s themes of accountability in relationships are timely and important. Can you talk about what inspired you to explore this topic?

LAYLA KAY: I think it’s about being honest with yourself and who you want to be. Rocky relationships are confronting and sometimes you learn things about yourself in the process.

I wanted to create a story about two people pushing and pulling, so I used one spark from a bad date and drew on a collection of experiences from my early 20’s.

Sometimes it’s less destructive to walk away and acknowledging accountability through music feels like a nice form of self-reflection.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

LAYLA KAY: My husband and 2 sons. It’s the little things, sitting together in the garden and watching them laugh. We have dance parties at home and all choose our favourite songs.

I also teach music and there’s something so joyful about children learning how to create sounds and express their emotions through song.