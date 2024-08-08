Video premiere: Desert Runner hit the road in nostalgic clip for new single ‘Badass Van’

Premiering on Happy, the music video for Desert Runner’s single ‘Badass Van’ is a whirlwind road trip of nostalgia and free-wheeling fun.

Desert Runner have released the music video for their latest single ‘Badass Van’, which premieres today on Happy Mag.

The single itself dropped last month, and sees the melodic rock group — whose bandmates hail from Ireland, Canada and Australia — deliver a fun and feel-good thrasher that’s every bit as nostalgic as the namesake van that inspired it.

‘Badass Van’ was born when Desert Runner spotted a 70s Chevy parked on a sunlit street in Bondi, Sydney, and the result is a summery, propulsive ode to the adventures that van might’ve taken them on.

Brimming with punchy drums, strident guitars and the infectious range of bandmate and vocalist Jen, ‘Badass Van’ is the perfect soundtrack to a whirlwind road trip, with mentions of hitchhikers and “black windows [that] keep secrets inside.”

It’s a tribute to the kind of memories that are born from travels and the friends we meet along the way, and makes a convincing case to invest in the allure of van life rather than a mortgage.

Fittingly, the accompanying music video for ‘Badass Van’ makes the titular vehicle its own main character, as Desert Runner pile in for a hedonistic joyride that puts its wood panelling and shag carpet on full, glorious display.

Taking the van — which was lent to the band by their friend and neighbour — for a spin, the video traces Desert Runner from car parks to surfing trips, as they collect mysterious, masked tagalongs throughout their journey.

Later, they throw a full-on van party with smoke machines and lights, before driving off into the distance in the Chevy that started it all.

‘Badass Van’ is the latest of three singles released by Desert Runner since their 2023 debut. The band will celebrate the official release of the video with a free show at Beach Road Hotel in Bondi this Friday (August 9) at 7:30pm.

In the meantime, check out the video premiere above, and listen to ‘Badass Van’ on Spotify below.