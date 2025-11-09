André 3000’s eight-word acceptance speech steals the show

André 3000 and Big Boi were celebrated in style, with Janelle Monáe and Doja Cat slaying ‘Hey Ya!’ and ‘Ms. Jackson.’

Last night, Outkast officially joined the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the celebration was nothing short of legendary.

André 3000 and Big Boi were toasted by their fellow Atlantan, Donald Glover, who gave a heartfelt speech about the duo’s game-changing impact on Southern hip-hop, and reminded everyone that Speakerboxxx/The Love Below is officially the highest-selling rap album ever.

The tribute performance was star-studded and full of fire. Janelle Monáe brought the house down with ‘Hey Ya!,’ Tyler, The Creator went all-out on ‘Bombs Over Baghdad,’ and Doja Cat delivered a powerful rendition of ‘Ms. Jackson.’

The night culminated with Big Boi, JID, Killer Mike, and Sleepy Brown joining André 3000 for ‘The Way You Move,’ giving the iconic track a full-circle, electric moment.

André 3000 barely held it together during his acceptance speech. “Great things start in little rooms,” he said, choked up. “That’s it.” Simple, sweet, and absolutely deserved.

Outkast’s legacy is untouchable. Their influence on music, culture, and the way we think about hip-hop is still influential today, and last night was the perfect reminder why.