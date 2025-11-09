John Laws, the voice that woke up Australia, has passed away

A provocateur, a companion, and a morning staple for millions

From ‘Hello world’ to the memorable sign-off ‘You… be kind to each other’ John Laws’ voice woke up a nation for more than 70 years.

The Silent Generation broadcaster became the morning companion for Baby Boomers, and his passing marks the end of an era in Australian radio.

Known as The Golden Tonsils, Laws had a way of making mornings feel alive. Millions tuned into 2UE and 2SM for his booming “Hello world, I’m John Laws,” his mix of, interviews, commentary, and that unmistakable personality.

He had wit, curiosity, and a habit of making the odd off-kilter comment, all wrapped up in his signature sign-off: “You… be kind to each other.”

Of course, he wasn’t without his dramas. The 1999 cash-for-comment scandal showed another side of Laws, and a few off-colour remarks along the way kept him in the headlines. He defended himself as an entertainer, not a journalist, but no one could deny his influence.

He changed the sound of talkback radio, blending conversation and entertainment in a way few could match. Politicians, advertisers, and listeners all knew the weight of his voice, one that could provoke, console, or just make you laugh over breakfast.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to Laws, calling him “an iconic voice and so much more.” He added: “Generations of Australians trusted and respected him for telling it straight, digging deep and giving his guests and his listeners a chance to be heard. John was always a thoroughly prepared and thoughtful interviewer – and wonderful company off-air. My condolences to his loved ones and to all who benefited from his wisdom and guidance.”

Love him or argue with him, John Laws leaves behind a voice that, for decades, felt like a friend to millions, one you could always rely on to speak his mind, and maybe raise a few eyebrows in the interim.