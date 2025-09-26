Dutch Independent Radio Stations Unite for 15-Hour Broadcast in Solidarity with Palestine

A Marathon of Music, Solidarity and Community Action in Amsterdam

This weekend, the Netherlands’ thriving independent radio community is banding together for a marathon broadcast in support of Palestine.

Ten stations, including Radio Radio, Echobox, Folder FM, Pip Radio, Future Intel, Operator, Maxi Radio, Radio Hinter, Open Source Radio and Relate Radio, have announced Transmission For Palestine, a 15-hour livestream fundraiser running from 10am until 1am on the 28th September.

The effort is more than just airtime. While the collective will be broadcasting live sets, interviews and conversations across their respective channels, the hub of the action will be at Amsterdam’s Radio Radio venue.

Here, punters can drop by for a free event featuring live music, food, drinks, and a raffle with prizes ranging from club tickets and records to merch and gift cards.

All proceeds are headed directly to Plant een Olijfboom, a Netherlands-based charity providing essentials—food, water, medicine, clothing and blankets—to Palestinians.

The group also works to keep the conversation alive around the ongoing realities of occupation.

“Join us at Radio Radio or tune in live,” Echobox posted on Instagram, tagging the full line-up of participating stations (@rrfm.fm, @echoboxradio, @folder.fm, @future.intel, @maxi.radio, @operator.radio, @radio.hinter, @relate.radio and @open_source_radio).

It’s a rare moment of solidarity across the Dutch underground, proving the power of music as a tool for community and care. Whether you’re in Amsterdam or tuning in from afar, you’re invited to join.

Tune into RRFM.FM or any of the participating stations this Saturday, donate if you can, and help keep the signal of support loud and clear.