Nice Biscuit Bring Their New Album To Life With Sydney Gig Tomorrow

Catch Meanjin Psych-Pop Favourites For A Night Of Standout Tracks and Live Energy

Psych-pop quintet Nice Biscuit are gearing up for a special gig tomorrow evening in Sydney, bringing their new album SOS to life in live form.

The Brisbane band, now riding the buzz around their sophomore release, will be showcasing fresh cuts and fan favourites in what’s sure to be an immersive, groovy night.

Released on 4th October 2024 via Bad Vibrations / Fuzz Club (Europe) and Greenway / Reverberation Appreciation Society (US), SOS finds Nice Biscuit refining their signature sound: hypnotic grooves, fuzzy guitars, layered harmonies, and subtle nods to disco, jazz fusion and world music.

The nine-track album features standout songs like ‘The Star,’ ‘Rain,’ ‘Moment,’ and the closing track, ‘Breathe.’

Critics have pointed to ‘Rain’ and the closing ‘Breathe’ as particularly evocative, featuring swirling vocals and emotional dynamics that carry the listener between dream and urgency.

The recording process itself was distinctive. The band tracked the instrumentation (guitar, bass, drums) first, then returned to add vocals and synth layers. Co-frontwomen Billie Star and Grace Cuell bring their intertwined vocal harmonies to the forefront, floating above the dense instrumentation.

As one review notes, ‘Star and Cuell’s seamless vocal blends sit high above the explosive jams and psychedelic grooves,’ showcasing SOS’s emotional ambivalence and meditative reach.

If you’re in Sydney tomorrow, don’t miss your chance to hear SOS live. Stream or buy the album on Bandcamp or Spotify, check the band’s socials for ticket info, and support Nice Biscuit at the merch stall while experiencing their next chapter in psych-pop.