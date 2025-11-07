Lenny Kravitz ‘Blue Electric Light’ Australian Tour Full Setlist

Lenny Kravitz brings his Blue Electric Light tour to Australia. Check out the full setlist

Lenny Kravitz is bringing his Blue Electric Light tour to Australia, and based on recent shows, fans can expect a mix of new songs alongside the rock anthems that made him a household name.

Check out Lenny Kravitz‘s Setlist for Blue Electric Light world tour below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz)

Lenny Kravitz Full Setlist 2025

Bring It On

Dig In

TK421

Always on the Run

I Belong to You

Stillness of Heart

Believe

Honey

Paralyzed

The Chamber

It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over

Again

American Woman

Fly Away

Are You Gonna Go My Way