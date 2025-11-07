Lenny Kravitz ‘Blue Electric Light’ Australian Tour Full Setlist

Lenny Kravitz brings his Blue Electric Light tour to Australia. Check out the full setlist
Lenny Kravitz is bringing his Blue Electric Light tour to Australia, and based on recent shows, fans can expect a mix of new songs alongside the rock anthems that made him a household name.
Check out Lenny Kravitz‘s Setlist for Blue Electric Light world tour below.
Lenny Kravitz Full Setlist 2025
Bring It On
Dig In
TK421
Always on the Run
I Belong to You
Stillness of Heart
Believe
Honey
Paralyzed
The Chamber
It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over
Again
American Woman
Fly Away
Are You Gonna Go My Way