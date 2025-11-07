Morrissey Cancels Remaining 2025 Tour Dates Amid “Extreme Exhaustion”

Fans left frustrated as the singer pulls out of shows once again

Morrissey has once again left fans disappointed after cancelling his remaining 2025 tour dates, citing “extreme exhaustion”.

The former Smiths frontman was due to perform across South America this month, including sold-out shows in Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Santiago, Lima and Bogotá, before his team announced the full leg was off.

Earlier, Mexican dates in Guadalajara and Mexico City were axed for the same reason.

The cancellations extend to scheduled December shows in Athens, Istanbul and Ankara, effectively wiping Morrissey’s touring slate clean for the rest of the year.

Promoters confirmed that refunds are being processed, while fans took to social media to voice frustration at what’s become a familiar pattern in the singer’s career.

One fan joked online that “we need a dedicated thread for people stood up by Moz”, referencing the repeated no-shows that have plagued his touring history.

Morrissey’s representatives stated that the 65-year-old artist has been struggling with exhaustion following months of travel and performance commitments.

Despite that, the news has reignited debate among fans about the reliability of his live commitments, with some expressing concern that these cancellations may damage future touring prospects and promoter confidence.

The signer, who has long had a complicated relationship with his audience, seems to be walking an increasingly fragile line between creative legend and unpredictable performer.

Health issues have been cited in the past, as well as “travel complications” and “security threats,”but the frequency of cancellations has left even loyal followers hesitant to book tickets.

For now, Morrissey’s U.S tour leg, scheduled to begin in early 2026, remains on the calendar.

Whether it goes ahead may determine if the famously mercurial icon can rebuild some trust with fans, or if this latest cancellation cements his reputation as music’s most unreliable romantic.