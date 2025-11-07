London’s Trio Sorry Return With COSPLAY

A daring and immersive new album from genre-defying band Sorry

London’s Sorry return today with their third studio album, COSPLAY, a record that blurs the line between indie rock grit and experimental pop polish.

Following the fractured textures of 925 and the introspective melancholy of Anywhere But Here, this new release sees the band leaning into a more playful, unpredictable energy, as if each song is a cosplay of itself.

From the opening haze of ‘Echoes,’ Asha Lorenz’s vocals drift in and out, haunting and intimate, while drumming and synth lines slip around one another like dancers in a choreographed shuffle.

‘Jetplane’ hits with a propulsive urgency, hooks winding through jagged guitar riffs that feel both familiar and slightly off-kilter.

It’s the kind of tension that make Sorry who they are, inviting the listener in, then twisting the floor out from under them.

Tracks like ‘Waxwing’ and ‘Today Might Be The Hit’ showcase the band’s knack for melody and experimentation in equal measure: pop sensibilities, lo-fi textures and unpredictable rhythmic shifts create artful chaos that are deliberate, calculated to keep ears engaged without ever feeling sterile.

At its core, COSPLAY is a study in performance.

Sorry treat sound itself like a costume, undressing familiar songs, exposing the band’s influences proudly while never sacrificing originality.

It proves that identity can be as fluid as the music it shapes, pulling you into the band’s idiosyncratic world.

COSPLAY is out today via Domino Recording Co.