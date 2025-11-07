Magic Machine’s Odyssey: Rainbow Road Album Release

A psychedelic serenade from Sydney

Emerging from Sydney’s vibrant underground psych scene, Magic Machine have quietly crafted a compelling sonic evolution with their latest offering Rainbow Road.

A single release from late 2025 reveals three distinct parts with a chunky seven minutes in heaven sandwiched in between the two shorter parts, forming the album.

Since forming in 2021, the four-piece have described themselves as a rock ‘n roll outfit inspired by new wave and psychedelia.

On Rainbow Road they lean into that swirling aesthetic: reverb, riffs and an undercurrent of a dreamlike state render the album (or extended single) to be less like a collection of songs and more like a musical pilgrimage.

Each part a stage on a road that stretches out, kaleidoscopic and unexpected. There’s also some serious flute tooting, which never goes amiss.

Part 1 opens confidently, offering the listener an inviting entry point, lush with spacious guitars and vocals that linger in your mind.

The move into Part 2 deepens the mood, stretching time with atmospheres that convey both movement and stillness – a satisfying blend of rock propulsion and psychedelic drift.

This Odyssey of sound wraps with Part 3, a fading echo of what’s come before, leaving you suspended in reflection. As Jerry Garcia said, what a long strange trip it’s been!

Listeners can expect more that just a catchy riff: this is a record about moving through space in a Magic Machine.

The title of this album alludes to a spectrum of sound that can be expected while on your merry way.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to Magic Machine, Rainbow Road marks an exciting new chapter, one that leaves you wanting to see where the road bends next.

Stream on all major platforms or support independent music and buy it in physical form here.