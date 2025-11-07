De La Soul Releases New Album Cabin In The Sky

Hip-hop legends return with first album of original material in nearly a decade

The hip-hop pioneers De La Soul have officially announced their new studio album Cabin In The Sky, set for release on 21st November 2025 via the label Mass Appeal.

This marks the group’s first complete album since 2016’s And The Anonymous Nobody…and the first following the 2023 death of founding member Trugoy the Dove (David Jolicoeur).

The album features twenty tracks and is led by the single ‘The Package’, produced by legendary hip-hop producer Pete Rock.

Guest appearances include big names such as Nas, Killer Mike, Black Thought (of The Roots, Common and Yukimi Nagano of Little Dragon.

The production credits also include hip-hop icons such as DJ Premier and Supa Dave West.

In a statement, the group member Posdnuos described the album as “living in that space between loss and light,” saying: “It’s about the pain we carry and the joy that somehow still finds us… this album is therapy and celebration at the same time.”

He explained that after Trugoy’s passing, the project became a tribute to what was lost and what still remains.

For longtime fans, Cabin in the Sky feels like a continuation of De La Soul’s legacy, their signature blend of intelligent lyricism, inventive sampling and genre-breaching collaborations now infused with reflection and maturity.

It also forms part of Mass Appeal’s Legend Has It… series, which spotlights legendary New York hip-hop artists releasing new work in 2025.

With the release date locked in and the first single already circulating, anticipation is high.

Whether you’ve followed the trio since their 1989 debut or discovered them later, this album promises both nostalgia and evolution.