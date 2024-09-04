Hip-Hop Royals The Roots have just announced their Aus tour early next year

The Grammy award-winning hip-hop outfit The Roots are slated to bring their mellow sound down under next January.

The award-winning creators of the renowned hip-hop album ‘Things Fall Apart’ are bringing their sound down under early next year for three days in three cities.

The Roots have been a signal of progression in hip-hop since the mid to late ’90s and early 2000s.

The multi-instrumental rap group first broke ground with their 1995 Album ‘Do You Want More?!!!??!’ and has since gone on to cultural acclaim as one of the most influential hip-hop acts of the late 90s.

Amid the company of Hip-Hop icons MF Doom, Black Star and Mos Def, the group cemented themselves as one of the most progressive and exciting acts of the time.

The 12-member band reached their peak however with their fourth studio album ‘Things Fall Apart’, which is credited as a major turning point for the band in finding their unique sound.

Fans around Australia will have the chance to experience their sound once again as the band returns to Australia for a three-date tour.

This is the first time the band have been back in Australia in over 10 years, with their last tour dating back to 2013.

Melbourne-based Nai Palm and Talib Kweli will support their tour, the latter being another one of the most influential artists of the early 2000s and being the second half of rap outfit Black Star alongside Mos Def.

It is fair to say that they are among good company, and with hits such as ‘You Got Me’, ‘What They Do’ and ‘The Seed (2.0)’ this is a must-see event for any fan of hip-hop.

The Roots will be bringing their poetically diverse lyrics to stages in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane next January to help bring in the new year.

Frontier Member presale opens up on the 10th of September with tickets going on sale on the 11th, you can check out more about their tour here.