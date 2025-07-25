Kacey Musgraves to make Sydney Opera House debut this November

Mark your calendars, country dreamers — Kacey Musgraves is heading back Down Under

Kacey Musgraves is finally returning to Australia, with two shows locked in at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall on November 19 and 20.

It’s her first visit since 2019 — and her first time playing the iconic venue.

The eight-time Grammy winner is touring off the back of her 2024 album Deeper Well, a stripped-back, introspective record that leans more folk than country, though still rooted in her signature storytelling.

Fans can expect a mix of new material and highlights from across her career, including tracks from Golden Hour, Pageant Material, and Same Trailer Different Park.

Musgraves has steadily carved out a space between country and pop, collaborating with artists like Troye Sivan and Zach Bryan while maintaining her lyrical honesty.

Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Music, Ben Marshall, said: “Kacey Musgraves is a songwriter of rare candour whose superstardom is grounded in her humble, honest country roots. We’re thrilled to host her long-overdue Sydney Opera House debut, where fans can bathe in the radiant artistry that has made her a global icon – now entering a powerful new chapter with her exquisite, folk-infused album Deeper Well – live in the Concert Hall.”

Now over a decade into her career, she’s still evolving — and this run of Opera House shows feels like a natural next step.

Tickets go on sale here July 31.