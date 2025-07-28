Bullet For My Valentine’s ‘The Poison’ Tour Hits Australia

Three cities. One legendary album. A metalcore milestone.

Australia, brace for a metal storm this October as Bullet For My Valentine (BFMV) storms back for their biggest headline tour yet, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their explosive debut album, The Poison.

Joined by While She Sleeps (USA) and The Devil Wears Prada (USA), the Welsh metalcore titans will unleash a career-spanning setlist, from Tears Don’t Fall to Waking the Demon, across three colossal shows:

15 Oct – John Cain Arena, Melbourne

16 Oct – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

18 Oct – Riverstage, Brisbane

With 3.5+ million albums sold and a reputation for “laser-driven” live shows (The Guardian), BFMV promises a sonic assault of melodic fury.

While She Sleeps brings their DIY metalcore chaos, while The Devil Wears Prada delivers relentless energy fresh off their 2024 Alpha Wolf support run.

Presale starts 30 July, general tickets 1 August, don’t miss the loudest anniversary party of the year