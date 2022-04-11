LISTEN: Bullet For My Valentine – ‘Omen’

Bullet For My Valentine has released a fierce new single, Omen ahead of their upcoming deluxe album launch in July.

On Friday, hard rock band Bullet For My Valentine released their fierce, high-voltage single, Omen. It’s the first of four new upcoming tracks, which will form part of a deluxe version of their self-titled 2021 album, which is set to release digitally on July 8, followed by CD and vinyl launches on November 11.

This deluxe version of their stellar album, titled Bullet For My Valentine, will feature the 10 original tracks, plus four additions. Stream the first single from their impending record, Omen, below.