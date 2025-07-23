8 Big Reasons to Be at BIGSOUND This Year

Nowhere else in Australia does a festival cover ground like BIGSOUND

It’s not just gigs (though there are plenty). It’s where future headliners, industry heavyweights, and content creators all collide across four jam-packed days in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley.

Whether you’re chasing breakout acts, career-changing convos, or just want to soak in the chaos of Australia’s loudest music week – BIGSOUND 2025 is it.

From September 2–5, Brisbane’s iconic Fortitude Valley will pulse with the energy of 130+ cutting-edge acts, 100 visionary speakers, and 70+ panels, workshops and special events, all packed into four electrifying days and nights.

This year’s program is BIGSOUND’s most dynamic to date, and the full schedule is now live via bigsound.org.au, with the app set to drop in August.

The Launchpad for Future Superstars

BIGSOUND is a talent incubator where tomorrow’s headliners take their first steps. Past editions have catapulted artists like Flume, Tash Sultana, and Gang of Youths into the global spotlight.

This year’s lineup promises the same magic, with rising stars like soulful storyteller WAFIA, genre-blurring rapper Inkabee, and neo-soul sensation Kaiit set to ignite stages across 18 venues. Whether you’re a die-hard music nerd or just love being ahead of the curve, BIGSOUND lets you say “I saw them first.”

Where the Music Industry Connects

Ever wondered how hits get made or how artists break through? BIGSOUND’s conference program is a goldmine. Rub shoulders with Coachella bookers, BBC Radio 6 tastemakers, and legendary A&R exec Darcus Beese (the man who signed Amy Winehouse).

Panels cover everything from AI’s impact on songwriting to sustainable touring, with speed-networking, Roundtables supported by GYROstream, and Conversation Corner sessions offering meaningful moments of connection. The newly launched Preludes and Encores series takes this further—offering the chance to connect directly with speakers before and after key sessions.

New for 2025 is the BIGSOUND Delegate Hub presented by Oztix, located in the Fortitude Music Hall foyer. It’s a quiet space to work, caffeinate (Tixel’s got you covered with free morning coffee), recharge your devices, and yourself.

A Landmark for First Nations Music

The Goolwal Goolwal program continues to elevate Indigenous artistry like nowhere else, featuring performances by BIGSOUND alumni Kobie Dee and a keynote from hip-hop icon Briggs.

Beyond the music, expect cultural workshops and discussions that put Indigenous voices at the heart of industry conversations, proof that BIGSOUND walks the walk on inclusion and representation.

More Than Just Gigs: The Artist Hub

Backed by Spotify, the Artist Hub is a game-changer. Artists can access wellness zones, DIY merch stations, and deep-dive sessions on sync licensing, mental health, and more.

The vibe extends beyond panels too, Community Music joins the lineup this year, presenting Encore drinks after the opening Industry Leaders’ panel, First Word: One Brilliant Thing, presented by Vinyl Media.

A Festival That Adapts to You

Prefer sweaty basement punk shows? Outdoor electronic sets? Acoustic soul at sunset? BIGSOUND’s 18-venue sprawl means you curate your own adventure.

Don’t miss the Wander the Lanes activations across the Valley, featuring secret DJ sets, mixers and the Archie Rose Vinyl Pop-Up stocked with exclusive records and cocktails. Meanwhile, the Brunswick Mall Stage returns with a free, all-ages lineup, including Writers in the Round (presented by APRA AMCOS and Big Loud), and showcases from Yama-Nui Records & OneRPM.

Special Events You Don’t Want to Miss

It wouldn’t be BIGSOUND without its legendary parties. The Live Nation ONES TO WATCH Showcase, Amazon Music Sessions at La La Land, the BIGSOUND River Cruise, Select Music’s 20th Birthday, and the Closing Night Party (presented by The Tivoli) are all locked in.

Fan-favourite Oztix BIGSOUND Party is also back at The Brightside, featuring Kisschasy, The Southern River Band, and Day We Ran.

“We’re turning up the volume with an epic lineup,” says Oztix co-founder Stuart Field. “It’s about teaming up with our mates at QMusic to bring the vibes and hospitality to a venue full of industry legends and music lovers.”

Meet the New Content House

Debuting this year at Summa House, the BIGSOUND Content House is built for creators, marketers and media minds. With workshops and activations by Spotify AU/NZ, CLIPPED TV, and a full TikTok takeover on Thursday, it’s your chance to learn, connect, and generate killer content on the fly.

Expect interviews, masterclasses, lunch sessions, and drinks, all open to artists and delegates.

Even the Beer is On-Brand

Need a drink between sets? Grab The Tastemaker, BIGSOUND’s official beer, brewed by Aether Brewing and available across all venues. Better yet, grab a four-pack at participating independent bottleshops and you might just win your way to BIGSOUND 2025.

At the end of the day, BIGSOUND 2025 isn’t just a festival. It’s a blueprint for where the music industry is heading, and a whole lot of fun while we’re at it.

The full schedule is live now at bigsound.org.au.

🎟 Second release delegate passes close 5 August.

🎶 Early bird festival tickets end 31 July.

Will you be there?