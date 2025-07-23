Music is connection currency – and I couldn’t be happier about it. Featuring NYC sensation ‘Nxtime’

Some people don’t see music as a basic human need – like oxygen or connection – but for many of us, it’s exactly that.

It makes us feel alive, brings us together and gets us through life – for better or for worse.

Regardless of mood, music is always there to guide us in the right direction, make us feel deeper or retrospectively analyse what we may be going through. On the contrary, it’s also there when all you need is a good boogie. Nxtime does both.

Nxtime is a perfectly curated trio consisting of multi-instrumentalist Ray Rubio, drummer and vocalist Imhotep Williams and most recent addition: vocalist and guitarist Chloe René.

They explore a diverse and underground sound that is unmatched to any other artist on a global music scale. Try and put them into a box and you’ll only frustrate yourself.

That said, they’re predominantly identified as an alternative indie pop/rock band with R&B vocals.

I came across Harlem-based Nxtime, back in 2020 during a doomscroll of Instagram stories during the early hours of a lockdown morning.

A Spotify ad for Nxtime appeared on my screen and before I knew it their new single ‘A Boy Named Johnny Gates’ was blaring through my phone – I was instantly hooked.

I was convinced I’d heard the song playing during the intro of a modern coming-of-age movie.

I instantly followed them on Spotify and Instagram, Ray responded by querying how on Earth their music had reached Sydney,

When I asked Ray Rubio how music makes him feel alive and let’s just say – he delivered.

“I think when growing up a lot of us look to our parents or role models- and for many people, the happiest they see their family – moment to moment – is accompanied by song, melody and rhythm. I think it’s inherently human. That, and the fact I’ve been making music this long, is a testament to how engrained it is in our humanity. It’s not easy to pursue music, but damn… I can’t get enough of it.”

Despite songwriting for major labels and charting on billboards around New York City thanks to his co-writing flair, Ray wasn’t free of problems.

He was on the hunt for a kick-ass drummer and despite living in The Big Apple, those drummers don’t grow on trees.

Until one day Imhotep landed in his hands. Complaining on the phone to his manager, Ray expressed how difficult it was to find a drummer.

When suddenly he found himself ranting in the right place at the right time. “I found Imhotep at Guitar Center – we had a meet cute!” Says Ray.

“We found Chloe on TikTok after looking at thousands of singers. You could say she’s the next Rihanna, but it’d be more appropriate to say she’s the first Chloe René!” he exclaimed.

Despite the tedious process of finding compatible bandmates – Ray can officially say he’s got it sorted.

However at one point in time (almost a decade ago) Ray found himself in the midst of a common crossroad for many artists.

“When I was 20 years old I almost quit music because I didn’t get any chairs to turn on ‘The Voice’. But, Alicia Keys told me I should try to be original and get better at my craft. So, I’ve been riding on that ever since… If she was not there and didn’t say that, I would’ve quit” Ray expressed.

As much as Ray loves his lifestyle in Upper Manhattan, he shared his excitement to relocate to New Zealand with his Fiancée.

So of course my survival instincts kicked in and I yelped “What about Nxtime?!” Ray reassured me: “Nxtime will continue to exist. We will be able to put out another album before we make the official move and then after that, we plan to track the third album in New Zealand. I’ll also probably spend a couple months back in the states.”

Nxtime’s global energy is undeniable, regardless of what hemisphere you’re in, you might want to get familiar now. Their presence is getting louder by the minute.

They’re not just making music, they’re redefining the presence of quirky, defiant, feel-good music that hits the spot every time.

Nxtime’s new single ‘LATE TWENTIES’ is out now on all streaming platforms. It’s a soulful genre-blending anthem that encapsulates what it means to experience life in what feels like the most chaotic era of your life.

Whether you’re in your feels, ‘not emotionally ready’ or thirsty for a good tune, join the other 70K listeners on Spotify who love what Nxtime is all about; additionally, watch out for their latest album release ‘Unplug’ that will be released before you know it!

Follow them on Instagram and keep your eyes, ears – and apples – peeled for what’s next.

Written by Siena Mae Robb