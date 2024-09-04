Violet Lila shares the five songs that inspired her debut single ‘Change’

By now, we hope you’re all across ‘Change’, the debut single from Meanjin/Brisbane singer-songwriter Violet Lila.

An earnest indie rock anthem tracing the musician from self-doubt to empowerment, the ‘Change’ is carried by sunlit, jangly guitars, and marks the arrival of a unique vocalist and vulnerable storyteller.

So feverish was our reaction to ‘Change’ that we simply had to catch up with Violet Lila for an even closer look into the song’s genesis.

Below, the singer-songwriter swings by Happy to sort through the five key songs that inspired her debut single, from a “beautiful chamber pop tune” to “lyrics that are sincere and somewhat comedic.”

Catch Violet Lila’s full playlist of inspirations below, and scroll down to watch and listen to her latest single ‘Change’.

5 Songs That Inspired ‘Change’ by Violet Lila

Silverchair – ‘Luv Your Life’

Aside from being a beautiful chamber pop tune, this song originally inspired me because of the instant catchiness of that post-chorus melody.

I love how you can sing along even if you’re hearing it for the first time, and wanted to write something with that same feeling.

Julia Jacklin – ‘You Were Right’

I’m so drawn to lyrics that are sincere and somewhat comedic, which Julia Jacklin does so well, especially on this song from her iconic ‘Crushing’ album.

I also adore the fact that the lyrics feel like something I would write in a sassy journal entry, which is often how I start writing my songs.

The Go-Betweens – ‘Going Blind’

The Go-Betweens are always influencing my music in some way. I love the upbeat pace of this song, it really gives off a fun and bouncy vibe which I wanted to emulate.

Alvvays – ‘Plimsoll Punks’

When I took the demo for ‘Change’ to Ali Richardson who I co-produced the song with, he said it reminded him of this Alvvays track. I think it definitely influenced some of our production choices and the overall vibes.

a-ha – ‘Take On Me’

The production on my first demo for ‘Change’ was guided by this song. I love the punchy drums and classic 80’s synth tones, and that it still feels emotionally resonant because of the soaring vocals.