Let Sekar Astiari guide you on a hypnotic journey with her latest track ‘Will I?

Sekar Astiari delivers a new single, ‘Will I?’, that transforms despair into a hypnotic soundscape

If you’re a fan of iconic heart-wrenchers like Cocteau Twins ‘Heaven or Las Vegas’ or Warpaint’s ‘Love Is To Die’, you will find solace in Sekar Astiari’s latest single ‘Will I?’ – a hauntingly beautiful track that captures the pain of lost dreams and uncertain futures.

Angry at the world, yet hopeful for the future, Sekar Astiari’s latest single ‘Will I?’ captures the grief of returning to your hometown in a body changed abroad.

This sense of disorientation is deeply personal for Astiari, who returned to Jakarta after studying audio engineering in Melbourne.

Reunited with the four walls of her childhood bedroom, ‘Will I?’ is the amalgamation of adolescent dreams and jetlagged misery atop an 80s synth soundtrack.

Co-written with Tabitha Atmodjo, the track’s nostalgic sound is a deliberate choice, reflecting Astiari’s longing for a sense of belonging.

Having studied an audio engineering degree in Melbourne, the beat-maker, producer, and songwriting extraordinaire was forced to return to her hometown of Jakarta, Indonesia, during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. This experience of displacement heavily influenced the track’s themes of disorientation and searching for one’s place.

Hazy vocals on the track are intentionally distorted, mirroring Astiari’s uncertain mind, as she comes to terms with the loss of the life that she thought she might have lived.

Trading in her 4th-grade drum kit for a MIDI launchpad, ‘Will I?’ is the latest sad-girl synth track to take the world by storm, following in the footsteps of hits like Kenya Grace’s ‘Strangers.’

Gut-wrenching lyrics complement an oscillating synth, looped to sound just as chaotic and as gritty as the nightclub this track might call home.

If you take a minute to peek behind the hypnotic trance, you’ll find a poetic simplicity to Astiari’s lyrics on the track.

Unafraid to state things plainly, there’s a candid depth to the words she writes. This candidness is a hallmark of Astiari’s songwriting style, making her tracks deeply personal and authentic.

“I still want to fight for us, ’cause I can’t get enough of your long-lost love for me,” she serenades us.

Her tell-it-how-it-is attitude, reminiscent of modern lyricists Phoebe Bridgers or Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan, is exactly what makes this track just so darn good. Astiari’s unique voice and perspective set her apart in the indie music scene.

In all its simplicity, it captures the essence of being human. The frustration of wanting to love, and in return, wanting to be loved. This universal human experience is at the heart of “Will I?,” making the track deeply resonant.

It’s no wonder they are some of Astiari’s favourite lyrics to date. The track’s emotional impact is undeniable, solidifying Astiari’s place as a rising star in the indie music scene.

A grief best enjoyed between the sea of bodies in a dimly lit club, ‘Will I?’ has solidified Sekar Astiari as the Phoebe Bridgers of dreamy drum & bass.

With “Will I?,” Astiari cements her status as a talented producer, songwriter, and vocalist, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.

Listen below: