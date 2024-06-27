The Complete ‘The Bear’ Season 3 Soundtrack: Featuring a Hell of a Closer

The new season of the hit show ‘The Bear’ has arrived, and along with the kitchen chaos comes a killer soundtrack
Kicking off Season three of ‘The Bear’ is Nine Inch Nails Radiohead, R.E.M., and even Taylor Swift, with the final episode ending with an emotionally charged track by the Smashing Pumpkins.
Here’s a rundown of all the songs featured in season 3.
Episode 1:
- Nine Inch Nails – Together
Episode 2:
- Eddie Vedder – Save it For Later
- Radiohead – (Nice Dream)
Episode 4:
- Cocteau Twins – Pearly Dewdrops
- Brian Eno & John Cale – Spinning Away
- Taylor Swift – Long Live (Taylor’s Version)
- Weezer – Getchoo
Episode 5:
- Walter Schumann & Charles Laughton – Dream Little One, Dream
- Van Morrison – Purple Heather
- The Rolling Stones – Mixed Emotions
Episode 6:
- Kool & the Gang – Get Down On It
- Kate Bush – The Morning Fog
- Dazz Band – Let Whip It
- Beastie Boys – Sabotage
- Ghetto Brothers – Got This Happy Feeling
Episode 7:
- Adrianne Lenker – No Machine
- The Beat – Save it for Later
- Beastie Boys – Fight For Your Right
- Lindsey Buckingham – Stephanie
- Carole King – Up on the Roof
Episode 8:
- Refused – New Noise
- The Ronettes – Baby I Love You
Episode 9:
- Mk.gee – Are You Looking Up
- R.E.M. – Strange Currencies
- Stevie Nicks – Secret Love
- Jennifer Castle – Blowing Kisses
- Counting Crows – A Murder of One
Episode 10:
- Weezer – In the Garage
- Talking Heads – The Big Country
- The Sundays – Joy
- The Replacements – Within Your Reach
- David Bowie – Can You Hear Me
- Tangerine Dream – Diamond Diary
- Otis Redding – Just One More Day
- Susannah Hoffs – We Close Our Eyes
- John Cale – Big White Cloud
- James – Laid
- Smashing Pumpkins – Disarm