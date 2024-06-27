[gtranslate]
News

The Complete ‘The Bear’ Season 3 Soundtrack: Featuring a Hell of a Closer

TM

by Tammy Moir

TM

by Tammy Moir

The new season of the hit show ‘The Bear’ has arrived, and along with the kitchen chaos comes a killer soundtrack

Kicking off Season three of ‘The Bear’ is Nine Inch Nails Radiohead, R.E.M., and even Taylor Swift, with the final episode ending with an emotionally charged track by the Smashing Pumpkins.

Here’s a rundown of all the songs featured in season 3.

the bear full soundtrack season one and season two

Episode 1:

  • Nine Inch Nails – Together

Episode 2:

  • Eddie Vedder – Save it For Later
  • Radiohead – (Nice Dream)

Episode 4:

  • Cocteau Twins – Pearly Dewdrops
  • Brian Eno & John Cale – Spinning Away
  • Taylor Swift – Long Live (Taylor’s Version)
  • Weezer – Getchoo

Episode 5:

  • Walter Schumann & Charles Laughton – Dream Little One, Dream
  • Van Morrison – Purple Heather
  • The Rolling Stones – Mixed Emotions

Episode 6:

  • Kool & the Gang – Get Down On It
  • Kate Bush – The Morning Fog
  • Dazz Band – Let Whip It
  • Beastie Boys – Sabotage
  • Ghetto Brothers – Got This Happy Feeling

Episode 7:

  • Adrianne Lenker – No Machine
  • The Beat – Save it for Later
  • Beastie Boys – Fight For Your Right
  • Lindsey Buckingham – Stephanie
  • Carole King – Up on the Roof

Episode 8:

  • Refused – New Noise
  • The Ronettes – Baby I Love You

Episode 9:

  • Mk.gee – Are You Looking Up
  • R.E.M. – Strange Currencies
  • Stevie Nicks – Secret Love
  • Jennifer Castle – Blowing Kisses
  • Counting Crows – A Murder of One

Episode 10:

  • Weezer – In the Garage
  • Talking Heads – The Big Country
  • The Sundays – Joy
  • The Replacements – Within Your Reach
  • David Bowie – Can You Hear Me
  • Tangerine Dream – Diamond Diary
  • Otis Redding – Just One More Day
  • Susannah Hoffs – We Close Our Eyes
  • John Cale – Big White Cloud
  • James – Laid
  • Smashing Pumpkins – Disarm

Related