The Complete ‘The Bear’ Season 3 Soundtrack: Featuring a Hell of a Closer

The new season of the hit show ‘The Bear’ has arrived, and along with the kitchen chaos comes a killer soundtrack

Kicking off Season three of ‘The Bear’ is Nine Inch Nails Radiohead, R.E.M., and even Taylor Swift, with the final episode ending with an emotionally charged track by the Smashing Pumpkins.

Here’s a rundown of all the songs featured in season 3.

Episode 1:

Nine Inch Nails – Together

Episode 2:

Eddie Vedder – Save it For Later

Radiohead – (Nice Dream)

Episode 4:

Cocteau Twins – Pearly Dewdrops

Brian Eno & John Cale – Spinning Away

Taylor Swift – Long Live (Taylor’s Version)

Weezer – Getchoo

Episode 5:

Walter Schumann & Charles Laughton – Dream Little One, Dream

Van Morrison – Purple Heather

The Rolling Stones – Mixed Emotions

Episode 6:

Kool & the Gang – Get Down On It

Kate Bush – The Morning Fog

Dazz Band – Let Whip It

Beastie Boys – Sabotage

Ghetto Brothers – Got This Happy Feeling

Episode 7:

Adrianne Lenker – No Machine

The Beat – Save it for Later

Beastie Boys – Fight For Your Right

Lindsey Buckingham – Stephanie

Carole King – Up on the Roof

Episode 8:

Refused – New Noise

The Ronettes – Baby I Love You

Episode 9:

Mk.gee – Are You Looking Up

R.E.M. – Strange Currencies

Stevie Nicks – Secret Love

Jennifer Castle – Blowing Kisses

Counting Crows – A Murder of One

Episode 10: