A dedicated venue to local bands and Lawn Bowls, The Marrickville Bowling Club is a place for young and old to enjoy

If you’ve ever wondered what a blend of a vintage-style bowling club, family-friendly event gatherings and indoor gig setting would look like, look no further.

The Marrickville Bowling Club aka The Bowlo has established itself upon a reputation of being for the young and the old, with room enough for any sort of pub-goer.

Its large bistro setting is home to many larger gatherings and events, alongside its lawn bowls green which hosts more than a few drunken games of lawn bowls.

However, its main attribute is its gig room, which has hosted a slew of events over the years.

Since its completion in 1905 , it has become a hub for local music creatives and enthusiasts.

In a live music scene currently categorised by its uncertainty, the level of creativity and quirky charm is what makes it such a loveable space.

91 Sydenham Rd, Marrickville NSW 2204

(02) 9557 1185

The Marrickville Bowling Club website

For more live music in Sydney, check this out.