For the best up-and-coming Australian talents, The Alley in Sydney CBD is the spot for you

Right in the heart of the Sydney CBD lies one of the most instrumental venues in exposing up-and-coming Aus talents.

That venue is The Alley Band Room, an offshoot of the Agincourt Hotel which has hosted some of Australia’s most recent up-and-comers.

With band nights hosted every Friday and Saturday night, The Alley provides a fresh atmosphere that the live music scene has been dying for.

Upstairs is the Agincourt Hotel, which can fulfil all of your beer, food and sports needs.

However, downstairs is where you will get your rock fix as they provide a new fresh sound to the garage rock scene among other subgenres of rock.

A haven for all sorts of niche genres, however, The Alley is the home of Sydney’s underground live music scene at the moment.

871 George St, Sydney NSW 2000

(02) 9281 456

The Alley Website

