The best take-anywhere Coffee for On-the-Go Caffeine Lovers

From a 2L Goon sack to an Oat Latte in a can, here are three of the best brews you can enjoy at home or take anywhere you want

At Happy, we love a good brew, and we’re all about spreading the joy by sharing our favourite brands that keep us buzzing.

Here’s a rundown of three ready-to-go coffee brands that are making life easy, brewing up some excellence, and doing it all with an eye on the planet. Get ready to be blown away by their taste, convenience, and eco-conscious approach.

Toby’s Estate New Specialty Coffee Bags

These little gems will blow your mind! They’re almost too good to be true—seriously, they’re that drinkable. Toby’s Estate Coffee Roasters are on a mission to make sure even the busiest Australians can enjoy great coffee. Sure, we love our takeaway cups, but sometimes you just need a quick caffeine hit at home, right? That’s where these coffee bags come in.

Toby’s Estate Specialty Coffee Bags are perfect for those who want quality on the go. Packed with freshly roasted specialty beans and nitro-sealed to lock in that freshness, all you need is hot water and five minutes to get a café-quality brew right at home. With two delicious blends to choose from, Toby’s Estate has something for everyone.

You can grab Toby’s Estate Specialty Coffee Bags in 10-bag boxes for just 14 bucks at selected Coles supermarkets nationwide or online here.

Sprocket Coffee

Sprocket Roasters have absolutely nailed it with their Cold Brew cans! These cans are the perfect way to stay cool and caffeinated, especially in warm weather. Our top pick? The Caramel Latte Cold Brew. This single-origin cold brew, mixed with Australian oat milk, gives you a taste explosion of dark chocolate, malt, and caramel. Yum!

These cans are also vegan-friendly, dairy-free, and perfect whether you like your coffee chilled or over ice. They don’t even need to be refrigerated until you’re ready to crack one open, making them ideal for work, camping trips, or long drives. Just give it a good shake, and you’re ready to go! Sprocket also make a very decent concentrate for 16 bucks – that lasts for up to 6 weeks in the fridge, making either of these options the ideal holiday caffeine fix.

Plus, Sprocket Roasters are all about doing the right thing—they use sustainable biofuels to power their roasting machines, making them true coffee superheroes, fighting climate change one can at a time.

Find them here.

ST. ALi

ST. ALi is a legend in the Melbourne coffee scene, and now they’re bringing their expertise to you with some seriously cool products. Known for their close relationships with farmers and top-notch roasting, ST. ALi has become a favourite among coffee lovers across the country.

Their 2L cold brew goon sacks are a total game-changer—portable, tasty, and oh-so-versatile. The Wide Awake blend gives you a cold brew concentrate that you can mix with milk, water, or even a splash of booze for a killer coffee cocktail. And for those who love a classic Italian-style coffee, the Orthodox blend combines Brazilian and Colombian beans for a rich, chocolatey, caramel, and butterscotch flavour.

From Sydney’s Addison Rd Markets on a Sunday to your local Black Star Bakery every day, and from their iconic home base in Melbourne to their exciting new store in Jakarta, ST. ALi is on a mission to bring great coffee to every corner. Wherever you are, you’re never too far from a great cup.

Find ST. ALi. here.

So, whether you’re after a quick brew at home, a refreshing cold drink on the go, or a versatile concentrate for mixing up your coffee game, these brands have got you sorted. Grab a can, a bag, or a sack, and enjoy coffee that’s convenient, delicious, and good for the planet!