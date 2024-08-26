Violet Lila delivers an earnest and dreamy indie rock anthem with debut single ‘Change’

Meanjin/Brisbane singer-songwriter Violet Lila is done being quiet on her jangly indie-rock debut single ‘Change’.

Violet Lila has delivered an earnest indie rock anthem with her debut single ‘Change’, tracing the Meanjin/Brisbane-based musician from self-doubt to triumph.

Co-produced by Alistar Richardson, the single is a worthy introduction to Lila, who draws upon the influence of Julia Jacklin and Alvvays with vulnerable storytelling and a sarcastic edge.

There’s a distinct singer-songwriter quality to ‘Change’, which coasts on simplistic yet enthralling instrumentation.

Sunlit, jangly guitar melodies and propulsive drum beats provide the framework for Lila to lay bare her reflections, as punctuated by shimmering keys and angelically layered vocals.

While there’s an enchanting quality to this sparse production — reminiscent of a summertime daydream — Lila and Richardson pepper the track with an array of ear-catching moments.

The chorus is ascendant with its punchier percussion and crooning harmonies, while echoed vocals add even more texture to the sound.

This interplay between fuzzy indie rock and dreamy bedroom pop makes ‘Change’ feel like both an introspective anthem and a dance floor-ready number.

It’s just as suited to an afternoon bike ride as it is to a moment of solitude, showcasing Lila’s carving of her own sonic lane.

Much of the song’s dreamy quality is owed to Lila’s vocals, which are delivered with a tangible rawness reminiscent of Stella Donnelly.

She effortlessly meanders from talky delivery to airy melodies, all while wearing her heart on her sleeve with vulnerable lyricism. Here, Lila recalls navigating a toxic relationship en route to self-empowerment, as punctuated by razor-sharp wit.

“I wish I didn’t care, but I do,” she confesses, “I’m starting to think that you’ll never change.”

You’ll be humming along to Lila’s infectious delivery of “change” for days, and by the track’s end, you’ll be revelling in her triumph over all the manipulation. “Something in your eyes makes me realise I don’t want to be quiet anymore.”

It’s a personal yet universal tale that’s delivered with candour and sincerity, ushering in what’s sure to be a breakout moment for Lila.

‘Change’ is accompanied by a self-directed music video, which follows Lila as she frolics in green pastures and befriends a plush toy.

Watch that above, and scroll down to listen to Violet Lila’s debut single ‘Change’.